WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.
NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,853. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13.
In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
