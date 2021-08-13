WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,853. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

