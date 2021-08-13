WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$168.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$168.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian cut WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

Get WSP Global alerts:

TSE:WSP opened at C$160.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.33. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$162.12.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.