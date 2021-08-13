WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to C$162.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.43. 935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.89.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

