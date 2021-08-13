Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $9.03 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.03 billion and approximately $267.61 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $46,344.50 or 0.99803352 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00031486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001005 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000211 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,873 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.