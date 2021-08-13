WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$18.50.

WIR.U has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.06.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$12.19 and a twelve month high of C$21.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.70.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

