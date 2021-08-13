Workiva (NYSE:WK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.63.

WK opened at $132.46 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -140.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.51.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,050 shares of company stock valued at $96,488,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in Workiva by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 31,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 542.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $37,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.0% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 45,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 14.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after buying an additional 133,695 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.