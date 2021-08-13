Wolfe Research Downgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Peer Perform

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDC. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $5.20 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

