Wolfe Research Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $25.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

PLTR stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion and a PE ratio of 131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,854,649.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $147,427,993.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $55,565,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

