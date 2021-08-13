Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 4,850.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

WIZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

LON WIZZ traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday, reaching GBX 5,134 ($67.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,181. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,791.11. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

