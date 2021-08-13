Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $209.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.68. Wix.com has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,806,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

