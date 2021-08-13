Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Announces Earnings Results

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Wix.com updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $209.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.88.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

