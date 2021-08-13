William Blair Weighs in on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -344.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
