William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

