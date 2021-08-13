William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
