William Blair Comments on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.95). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

BLUE opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

