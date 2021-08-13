Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 1,347.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,532. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 million, a P/E ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

