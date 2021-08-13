Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $22.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 4,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,287. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

