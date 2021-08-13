Western Financial Corporation Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

AAPL opened at $148.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

