Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,961,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.73. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

