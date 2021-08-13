Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.75 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 678,315 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

