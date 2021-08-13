West Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000.

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,283. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

