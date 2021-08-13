Welch Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 627,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 324,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,187,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $238.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

