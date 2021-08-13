Welch Group LLC Purchases 20,746 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $30,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,329,000 after buying an additional 383,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 890,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,624,000 after buying an additional 262,936 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,924. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

