Welch Group LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.36. 809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,127. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

