Welch Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. The stock has a market cap of $419.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.03. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

