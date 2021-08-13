Welch Group LLC Buys 1,414 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

SYK stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

