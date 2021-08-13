Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29,857.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $190,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,796,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.71. 22,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

