Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4,773.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,712 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.76. 460,513 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.