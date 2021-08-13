Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 46 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $251.35. 305,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,862. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $192.52 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

