Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,733 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,466,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $753,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $311,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,995,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.42.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

