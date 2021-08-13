Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $53,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $170.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,343. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

