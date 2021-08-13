Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,854 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,921. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

