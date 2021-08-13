Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,303 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,915. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

