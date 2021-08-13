Wedbush Comments on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHMI. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

