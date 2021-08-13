Wedbush Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.49. 11,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.39 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 136,439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

