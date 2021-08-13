Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $893.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.43. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

