Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.9% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $135.29. 9,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,010. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

