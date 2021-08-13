Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 265 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 462,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 78,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,895. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

