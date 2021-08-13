Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 565 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 138,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,150. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.