Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 315 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.03. 15,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.20. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

