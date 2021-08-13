WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 69,134 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,134 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

