WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 514 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 93.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.94. 167,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

