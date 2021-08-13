WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 641,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,712,711. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

