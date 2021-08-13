WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 259,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,074,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

