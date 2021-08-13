Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $317.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

