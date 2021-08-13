Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) PT Raised to GBX 1,115 at Barclays

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,115 ($14.57) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

LON WOSG opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 904.82. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,085.38 ($14.18).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

