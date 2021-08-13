Waste Management’s (WM) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Waste Management (LON:WM) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WM. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Waste Management to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

About Waste Management

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

