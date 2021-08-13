Waste Management’s (WM) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Waste Management (LON:WM) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WM. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Waste Management to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).
