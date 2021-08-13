Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.08. 1,294,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

