Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.08. 1,294,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,782. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $150.83.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,383 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Waste Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,670,000 after acquiring an additional 164,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

