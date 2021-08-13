Warburg Research Reiterates €15.50 Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.13 ($15.45).

KCO stock opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -133.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.84.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

