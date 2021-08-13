Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

FNTN stock opened at €20.04 ($23.58) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €20.71. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

